Public invited to contribute to National Visual Chronicle on Cyclone Ditwah

The President’s Media Division (PMD), in collaboration with the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat, is compiling a National Visual Chronicle documenting the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on Sri Lanka and the subsequent recovery process.

Accordingly, the PMD invites professional and amateur photographers, as well as members of the public, to submit relevant photographs.

This initiative is being implemented under the Government’s programme for the documentation and preservation of photographs capturing significant historical events in Sri Lanka, the PMD stated.

In this context, plans are underway to hold a National Photography Exhibition from 13 to 17 February 2026 at the Lotus Tower premises in Colombo.

Photographs depicting the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and its effects on daily life, emergency relief efforts provided to affected communities, recovery and restoration initiatives, safe shelters established for displaced persons, and the rebuilding of livelihoods may be submitted.

A special committee will select suitable photographs. The selected images will be displayed to the public at the National Exhibition and included in an official photo book. In addition, they will be featured in an online visual archive, along with relevant image credits and copyright information.

Photographs must be submitted on or before 16 January 2026 via the following channels:

• WhatsApp: +94 71 985 9461

• Website: www.regeneration.gov.lk

• Email: pmdphotoal@gmail.com

Alternatively, printed photographs may be submitted to:

The Photography Unit

President’s Media Division

4th Floor, Standard Chartered Building

Janadhipathi Mawatha

Colombo 01

Further information can be accessed by scanning the QR code attached herewith (Annex 01).

Each photograph submitted must be accompanied by the following details:

• Name of the photographer

• Location (District / Town / Village)

• Date (or approximate date)

• A brief description of the subject of the photograph

The President’s Media Division respectfully requests all contributors to ensure that the dignity and rights of affected individuals and communities are fully respected.

In particular, photographs depicting loss of life, injuries, or children must be submitted only with the consent of the relevant parties and with due regard for human dignity and ethical responsibility, it added.