Sri Lankas official reserve assets increased to US$ 6.82 billion

January 8, 2026   06:27 am

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets have increased by 13.1% to US$ 6.825 billion in December 2025, compared to US$ 6.034 billion in November 2025, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Meanwhile, the CBSL noted that the total foreign currency reserves increased to US$ 6.734 billion at the end of December while the gross official currency reserves were at US$ 5.944 million as at end November 2025.

This includes proceeds from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) swap arrangement equivalent to approximately US$ 1.4 billion, which remains subject to conditionalities on usability.

