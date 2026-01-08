Litro Gas prices to remain unchanged in January

The prices of Litro Gas domestic cylinder refills will remain unchanged for the month of January 2026, the Litro Gas Company has announced.

Accordingly, the existing prices of LP gas cylinders will continue to apply throughout January.

The prices for domestic LP Gas cylinders in the Colombo District are as follows:

12.5kg gas cylinder: Rs. 3,690

05kg gas cylinder: Rs. 1,482

2.3kg gas cylinder: Rs. 694

Earlier this week, Laugfs Gas PLC announced that the company will not increase domestic LP gas prices for the month of January 2026.