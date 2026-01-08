UN chief says ready to offer good offices to support possible dialogue in Venezuela

UN chief says ready to offer good offices to support possible dialogue in Venezuela

January 8, 2026   06:51 am

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday expressed the availability of his good offices to support a possible inclusive national dialogue in Venezuela, his spokesperson said.

Speaking to reporters at a daily briefing, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief had just concluded a meeting with Venezuelan UN ambassador Samuel Moncada, which lasted about 45 minutes.

“During the meeting, the secretary-general reiterated his publicly-stated position on the U.S. military action in Venezuela,” said Dujarric.

In remarks to the UN Security Council on Monday, delivered on his behalf by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, Guterres said he was “deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted.”

“I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the Jan. 3 military action,” said the UN chief, who also called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in an inclusive, democratic dialogue in which all sectors of society can determine their future.

In the early hours of Jan. 3, U.S. military forces carried out a series of strikes on Venezuela, taking by force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, before putting them in custody in New York, which sparked widespread condemnation.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)

Diesel price increased; No change in bus and schools transport service charges (English)