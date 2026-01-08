22,000 deaths annually in Sri Lanka due to tobacco and cigarette use

Nearly 22,000 deaths are reported annually in Sri Lanka due to the use of tobacco and cigarettes, the Alcohol and Drug Information Centre states.

The Centre has pointed out that 83% of all deaths in the country are caused by non-communicable diseases, and that tobacco use is one of the four main risk factors contributing to these deaths.

It further states that approximately 1.5 million adults in Sri Lanka are addicted to smoking.

The Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, Dr. Ananda Rathnayake stated that a death caused by tobacco use is reported every six seconds worldwide.

Dr. Rathnayake made these remarks while attending a media briefing held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sajeeva Ranavira, who also attended the media briefing, highlighted that there has been a reduction in taxes imposed on cigarettes since the year 2021.