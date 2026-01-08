Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal to intensify into deep depression within next 12 hours

The low-pressure area located over the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka is highly likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has stated.

Maj Gen Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd), the Director General of the DMC said that the system is expected to move closer to the eastern coast within the next 24 hours.

He added that if such a situation develops, heavy rainfall may occur in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, Uva, North Western and Central provinces.

Accordingly, the Department of Meteorology has predicted rainfall between 75 mm and 100 mm for several areas in the Mullaitivu, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, and Kilinochchi.

Furthermore, showers between 50 mm and 75 mm have been predicted for the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Province, areas including Trincomalee, Ampara and Batticaloa may experience rainfall exceeding 100 mm.

In the Sabaragamuwa Province, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts may experience showers during the evening while thundershowers have been predicted in the afternoon and night in the Western Province.

In the Southern Province, Galle, Matara, and Hambantota districts may experience showers in the afternoon, and in the Uva Province, Monaragala and Badulla may see occasional showers around 100 mm, the DMC noted.

Moreover, in the Central Province, Kandy and Matale districts are expected to receive 75 mm to 100 mm of rainfall over the next three days, according to the Director General of the DMC, Maj Gen Sampath Kotuwegoda (Retd).

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanthurai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in other sea areas around the island in the evening or night, the Department of Meteorology said.

Meanwhile, wind speed can increase up to 60-70kmph at times in sea areas around the island while wave height may increase of about 2.5 – 3.5 m in sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanthurai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice from today (08).

Moreover, based on forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology, enhanced rainfall is expected in river basins located within the Uva, Eastern, Central, North Central, and Northern Provinces, the Department of Irrigation has warned.

According to the early advisory issued by the Department, there is an increased risk of flooding in the river basins in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Vavuniya and Jaffna districts.

Residents living in low-lying areas along river valleys and in close proximity to rivers within these districts have been strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance.

Furthermore, relevant disaster management authorities have been urged to take the advisory with utmost priority and implement all necessary preparedness and mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, the Director General has urged people living in areas where red alerts have been issued for landslides by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) to move to safe locations.

He further stated that in the event of a disaster, 80 teams from the Sri Lanka Army, along with Navy boats and Air Force helicopters, have been deployed in locations such as Veravil, Palavi, Ratmalana, Hingurakgoda and Anuradhapura.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Police and the Department of Civil Security are on standby for emergency response.