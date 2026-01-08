Main suspect in Waikkala illicit liquor incident arrested

The main suspect in the incident where six people died due to poisoning from illicit liquor in Waikkala has been arrested by the Wennappuwa Police.

The suspect is a 47-year-old resident of Bandirippuwa.

It has been revealed that five deaths were caused by poisoning after post-mortem examinations of the deceased were conducted at the Chilaw District General Hospital.

The post-mortem examination of the sixth deceased is scheduled to be carried out today (08) at the Chilaw Hospital.

Meanwhile, eight other individuals who fell ill after consuming the liquor are currently receiving treatment at the Negombo and Peradeniya hospitals.

Following the incident in which six people died on January 06 after consuming illicit liquor, the Wennappuwa Police launched investigations, during which two suspects were initially arrested.

Subsequently, the two suspects were produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday (07) and were remanded until January 19.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Wennappuwa Police.