Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensified into deep depression

The low-pressure area established over the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a deep depression as of this morning (08).

According to the Director of the Weather Forecasting Division of the Department of Meteorology, Merril Mendis the system is currently located about 300 km southeast of Pottuvil and is expected to approach the eastern coast of the country within the next few hours.

Due to the impact of this system, showers are expected in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces and the Hambantota district.

Rainfall may exceed 100 mm in some areas, especially in the Eastern Province.

Meanwhile, strong winds of 50–60 km/h are expected across the island, and in some areas of the Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces, Mendis added.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice from today (08).

Moreover, based on forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology, enhanced rainfall is expected in river basins located within the Uva, Eastern, Central, North Central, and Northern Provinces, the Department of Irrigation has warned.

According to the early advisory issued by the Department, there is an increased risk of flooding in the river basins in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Vavuniya and Jaffna districts.

Residents living in low-lying areas along river valleys and in close proximity to rivers within these districts have been strongly advised to exercise heightened vigilance.

Furthermore, relevant disaster management authorities have been urged to take the advisory with utmost priority and implement all necessary preparedness and mitigation measures.

Meanwhile, people living in areas where red alerts have been issued for landslides by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) have been urged to move to safe locations.

Around 80 teams from the Sri Lanka Army, along with Navy boats and Air Force helicopters, have been deployed in locations such as Veravil, Palavi, Ratmalana, Hingurakgoda and Anuradhapura to face any incidents that may occur due to adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Police and the Department of Civil Security are on standby for emergency response.