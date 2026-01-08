Technical officer attached to Wattala PS arrested for soliciting bribe

A technical officer attached to the Welisara sub-office of the Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

According to a complaint lodged by an individual at Ragama, the technical officer had demanded and received a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in order to take the necessary steps to approve a building plan submitted for authorization despite its deficiencies.

Based on the complaint, investigative officers have arrested the technical officer.

The arrested suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.