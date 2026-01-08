Ex- Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapas case fixed for trial on Jan. 27

January 8, 2026   10:43 am

The Colombo High Court has ordered that the case filed against former Minister Anura Priyadharshana Yapa and seven others be taken up for trial on January 27, Ada Derana reporter said.

The case has been filed on charges of misusing funds amounting to over Rs. 6.1 million belonging to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), under the pretext of providing relief to the people displaced by floods in Bingiriya and Narammala areas in 2014, and instead using the funds for presidential election campaigning activities in 2015.  

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga, who, after considering the submissions made, directed to commence the trial on January 27. 

The High Court Judge further ordered that summons be issued to two witnesses to appear before court on that date.

According to the indictment filed by the Attorney General, the accused allegedly illegally spent over Rs. 6.1 million belonging to the CPC between December 26, 2014 and January 26, 2015, claiming the funds were used for flood relief.

The Attorney General has filed five charges against Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, who was serving as the Minister of Petroleum Industries at the time, his wife, and six other defendants, alleging the wrongful use of government funds.

 

 

