Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow afternoon  Met. DG

The depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow (09) between 5:30p.m. and 11:30p.m., the Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Athula Karunanayake has stated.

Speaking at a special media briefing at the Department of Government Information today, Director General Athula Karunanayake noted that the depression is currently located around 350km from Pottuvil.

He noted that the depression which is now gradually developing into a deep depression is expected to enter Sri Lanka between Kalmunai and Hambantota.