Public urged to remain vigilant as water levels of rivers may rise rapidly - Irrigation Dept.

The Department of Irrigation has warned that water levels of rivers and reservoirs could rise rapidly if the island experiences high-intensity rainfall due to the low-pressure area established over the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka.

Addressing a special media briefing on the prevailing weather conditions this morning (08), the Director of Hydrology and Disaster Management at the Department of Irrigation, Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara, stated that current weather forecasts indicate a possibility of flooding in several districts.

He noted that intense rainfall in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee districts and the northern areas of the country could lead to flooding in the next few days, even in areas without major rivers.

Therefore, the general public has been urged to remain vigilant.

However, Engineer Sooriyabandara explained that water levels in many reservoirs are currently below danger levels, with around 80% to 90% of the total reservoir capacity currently in use.

He further stated that spill gates of 25 out of 73 major reservoirs and 24 medium-sized reservoirs in the Eastern, Northern, North-Central, Central, Southern and Uva provinces have been opened at present.

Sooriyabandara added that although spill gates were opened yesterday (07) and earlier today, they are maintaining a significant buffer capacity in the reservoirs. He said opening of more spill gates would be necessary if rainfall continues.

Meanwhile, six Loggal Oya, Hapola Oya Reservoir, Maduru Oya, Kandalama, Kala Oya and Kalu Ganga, are also currently spilling.

The Director of the Water Management Secretariat at the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka, Nilantha Dhanapala stated that reservoirs under the Mahaweli Authority currently hold approximately 95% of its water capacity, while the Kotmale Reservoir stands at 59%.