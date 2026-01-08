Sri Lanka seeking to deploy additional personnel to UN Peacekeeping missions

Discussions have been held pertaining to the deployment of additional personnel to United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

The matter was deliberated during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence convened under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the meeting, in addition to the deployment of Sri Lankan personnel to UN missions, discussions were also held on the welfare of members of the security forces and urgent measures needed to be taken to strengthen the helicopter fleet of the country.

Furthermore, progress on matters discussed at previous sessions was reviewed. It was noted that positive steps have been taken to address several proposals submitted by various parties, particularly concerning the release of land in the Northern Province, the reopening of roads and the continuation of school activities.

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament, along with the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Rted) and senior officials of the defence sector, were present at the meeting.