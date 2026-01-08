Post-disaster housing reconstruction to commence tomorrow

Post-disaster housing reconstruction to commence tomorrow

January 8, 2026   12:10 pm

The inauguration of the project to construct new houses and provide compensation to those who lost their homes due to Cyclone Ditwah, under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ initiative, is scheduled to commence tomorrow (09) in the Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Presidential Media Division announced.

Accordingly, the housing projects for disaster-affected families will be launched in Galnewa and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District, and Nikaweratiya and Rideegama in the Kurunegala District.

The projects are being implemented as part of the government’s relief program aimed at assisting communities affected by the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)