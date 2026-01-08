Post-disaster housing reconstruction to commence tomorrow

The inauguration of the project to construct new houses and provide compensation to those who lost their homes due to Cyclone Ditwah, under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ initiative, is scheduled to commence tomorrow (09) in the Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Presidential Media Division announced.

Accordingly, the housing projects for disaster-affected families will be launched in Galnewa and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District, and Nikaweratiya and Rideegama in the Kurunegala District.

The projects are being implemented as part of the government’s relief program aimed at assisting communities affected by the disaster situation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.