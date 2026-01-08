Matugama PS chairman granted bail

The Chairman of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha, Kasun Munasinghe, has been granted bail by the Matugama Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, he was ordered released on two surety bonds of Rs. 500,000 each by Matugama Chief Magistrate, M.N.M. Nanayakkara, when the case was taken up today (08).

He was recently arrested by the Matugama Police and produced before the Matugama Magistrate’s Court for obstructing the duties of the Secretary of the Matugama Pradeshiya Sabha, Nelu Nishanthi Iddagoda.