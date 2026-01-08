Deep depression in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers and gusty winds to several areas

Deep depression in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers and gusty winds to several areas

January 8, 2026   01:01 pm

The depression in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a deep depression, the Department of Meteorology has confirmed.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal and cross Sri Lanka between Hambantota and Kalmunai between 5.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. of tomorrow (09), the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, showery and windy conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to enhance from today (08).

Due to the system, heavy showers above 150 mm have been predicted for the Ampara and Batticaloa districts. Furthermore, showers above 100 mm can be expected in the Mullaitivu, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Monaragala, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Meanwhile, naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice.

The Department Meteorology also noted that it is constantly monitoring the system and therefore requested the general public to be attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)