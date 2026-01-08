Deep depression in the vicinity of Sri Lanka to bring heavy showers and gusty winds to several areas

The depression in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has intensified into a deep depression, the Department of Meteorology has confirmed.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal and cross Sri Lanka between Hambantota and Kalmunai between 5.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. of tomorrow (09), the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, showery and windy conditions over the island, particularly in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces are expected to enhance from today (08).

Due to the system, heavy showers above 150 mm have been predicted for the Ampara and Batticaloa districts. Furthermore, showers above 100 mm can be expected in the Mullaitivu, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Monaragala, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya and Matale districts.

Meanwhile, naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to deep and shallow sea areas around the island until further notice.

The Department Meteorology also noted that it is constantly monitoring the system and therefore requested the general public to be attentive to future forecasts and bulletins issued in this regard.