Strict action against drivers operating vehicles under the influence of narcotics  Minister

January 8, 2026   02:43 pm

Strict legal action will be enforced against individuals who operate vehicles under the influence of not only alcohol but also any form of narcotic substances, Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake has stated.

Minister Rathnayake informed Parliament today (08) that legal action will be taken with effect from today against drivers who operate vehicles under the influence of other narcotic substances, against whom legal measures had previously been difficult to enforce owing to lack of regulations.

The Minister further stated that they have the ability to deploy mobile laboratories which are capable of detecting up to 12 types of narcotic substances within three to four minutes.

The Transport Minister added that the test results can be printed and issued directly to the drivers.

