Sri Lanka to receive ten Bell 206 helicopters from US under defense program

The United States has announced it will provide ten TH-57 (Bell 206 Sea Ranger) helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at no cost for the equipment itself with delivery expected early this year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung stated that these helicopters will be transferred under the Excess Defense Articles Program (EDA).

Manufactured in Texas and known for their reliability, the helicopters are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in early 2026 with the aim of enhancing SLAF’s fleet and pilot training for more effective disaster response, she stated.

Ambassador Chung posted on X:

“So pleased that the United States is able to offer 10 TH-57 (Bell 206 SEA RANGER) helicopters to @AirForceLK at no cost for the equipment itself. Manufactured in Texas & built for reliability, these helicopters are being transferred under the Excess Defense Articles Program, with arrival in Sri Lanka expected in early 2026. Crises like Cyclone Ditwah demonstrate the vital role helicopters play in search & rescue. These 10 helicopters will support the Sri Lanka Air Force by enhancing its fleet & pilot training for more effective disaster response.”