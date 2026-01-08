Sri Lanka to receive ten Bell 206 helicopters from US under defense program

Sri Lanka to receive ten Bell 206 helicopters from US under defense program

January 8, 2026   04:10 pm

The United States has announced it will provide ten TH-57 (Bell 206 Sea Ranger) helicopters to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) at no cost for the equipment itself with delivery expected early this year. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung stated that these helicopters will be transferred under the Excess Defense Articles Program (EDA). 

Manufactured in Texas and known for their reliability, the helicopters are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka in early 2026 with the aim of enhancing SLAF’s fleet  and pilot training for more effective disaster response, she stated. 

Ambassador Chung posted on X:

“So pleased that the United States is able to offer 10 TH-57 (Bell 206 SEA RANGER) helicopters to @AirForceLK  at no cost for the equipment itself. Manufactured in Texas & built for reliability, these helicopters are being transferred under the Excess Defense Articles Program, with arrival in Sri Lanka expected in early 2026. Crises like Cyclone Ditwah demonstrate the vital role helicopters play in search & rescue. These 10 helicopters will support the Sri Lanka Air Force by enhancing its fleet & pilot training for more effective disaster response.”

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Opposition to submit No-Confidence Motion against PM over Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

Easter Sunday terror attacks: Public Security Minister makes revelation on 'Sarah Jasmine' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Education reforms saga continues; Chief Prelates briefed on detrimental features (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Will continue to extend support to places of worship -Leader of Sarvajana Balaya Dilith Jayaweera (English)