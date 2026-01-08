Fatal road accidents increased last year; 14 elephants killed by trains in 2025  Dy. Minister

Deputy Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Prasanna Gunasena says that the number of fatal accidents recorded in 2025 have slightly increased in comparison to the previous year (2024).

Speaking in parliament today (08), he emphasized that pedestrians and motorcyclists continue to be the groups most involved in fatal accidents as per statistics and highlighted the urgent need for targeted and effective preventive measures.

The Deputy Minister further stated that funds have already been allocated and necessary plans will be implemented to mitigate the situation.

Expressing his views regarding railway accidents, he said that necessary preventive measures will be taken for that purpose.

Revealing relevant statistics to the parliament, he said that a total of 2,403 fatal accidents were reported in 2024, while the number rose to 2,583 in 2025, reflecting an increase of 180 accidents (7.49%).

He highlighted that major road accidents declined from 7,158 in 2024 to 5,270 in 2025, showing a decline of 1,881 incidents.

However, the number of persons who sustained minor injuries in road accidents increased marginally from 9,996 to 10,067, while accidents that have caused property damage decreased from 5,743 in 2024 to 4,227 in 2025.

Accordingly, the total number of road accidents recorded in 2024, including serious injuries, minor injuries and property damage, amounted to a total of 25,299, whereas the corresponding figure for 2025 stood at a total of 22,153.

Despite a decrease in certain categories, the Deputy Minister stressed that the situation cannot be regarded as positive, as the overall number of fatal road accidents has increased.

He further pointed out that pedestrians and motorcyclists remain the primary victims of fatal road accidents.

In 2024, pedestrian-related fatal accidents stood at a total of 815, while motorcycle-related fatal accidents were recorded at a total of 781, he said.

Similar trends were observed in 2025, with figures of 720 for fatal road accidents involving with pedestrians and 713 for road accidents involving with motorcyclists.

Accordingly, he noted that greater emphasis must be placed on pedestrian and motorcyclist safety when formulating future action plans.

Addressing railway-related incidents, the Deputy Minister stated that fatalities linked to train accidents remain alarmingly high.

A total of 407 deaths were reported in 2024, while 374 deaths were recorded in 2025, according to the Deputy Minister.

He noted that a total of 208 deaths were reported in 2021, followed by 414 in 2022 and 402 in 2023. However, he pointed out that these figures include suicides and accidental train collisions.

He emphasized that a significant number of fatalities continue to occur due to train-related accidents.

He also highlighted that accidents involving trains and vehicles remain a serious concern, with a total of 61 such incidents reported in 2021, 78 in 2022, 74 in 2023, 66 in 2024 and 75 in 2025.

In addition, eight elephants were killed and ten were injured due to train collisions in 2024, while in 2025, 14 elephants were killed and eight were injured.

“We are intervening as a ministry to prevent these accidents. We are allocating money for this year also,” the Deputy Minister added.