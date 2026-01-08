Circular issued on providing Rs. 5 million for homes destroyed by Cyclone Ditwah

A circular has been issued by the Defence Ministry with regard to providing Rs. 5 million to families whose houses were completely destroyed due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, for the purpose of rebuilding their homes.

The circular outlines the criteria for identifying fully damaged houses, incorporating recommendations issued by the National Building Research Institute (NBRO).

Meanwhile, Minister Bimal Rathnayake provided further clarification on the matter while responding to a question during the Parliamentary debate held today (08).

He stated that the allocation of Rs. 5 million will enable the commencement of housing construction in the Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, and Puttalam districts, where NBRO recommendations are not required.

See below for the full circular:

House Damage Guideline With Annexures by poornima