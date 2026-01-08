Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake appointed Presidential Advisor on Maritime, Ports and Logistics

January 8, 2026   09:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Dr. Mahinda Parakrama Dissanayake as Advisor to the President on Maritime, Ports and Logistics, with immediate effect, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The letter of appointment was handed over to Dr. Dissanayake today morning (08) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Dr. Dissanayake is a distinguished professional in the fields of maritime affairs, logistics and corporate management. He currently serves as Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Aitken Spence PLC and holds several senior leadership positions within the Group. 

He has previously served as Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development and has twice held office as Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), the statement said.

An internationally respected expert, Dr. Dissanayake has also served on the UN/UNCTAD Panel as a shipping specialist. 

He has held leadership roles in key professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (Sri Lanka) and the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (Sri Lanka). 

Dr. Dissanayake has received multiple national and international awards in recognition of his contributions to the shipping and logistics sectors, it added.

Dr. Dissanayake has formally assumed duties in his new capacity today (08).

-- PMD--

