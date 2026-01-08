Mahaweli Authority issues update on water levels of major reservoirs

The Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka has issued a special announcement on the current water levels of the Victoria, Randenigala and Rantambe reservoirs within the Mahaweli reservoir system.

According to the announcement, the Victoria Reservoir is presently 188cm below its spill level, while the Randenigala Reservoir stands 40cm below spill level and the Rantambe Reservoir is 151cm below spill level.

The Authority noted that none of the reservoirs are currently releasing water at present.

However, based on prevailing weather forecasts, it has been indicated that continued rainfall in the respective catchment areas could cause these reservoirs to reach their overflow levels.

In such a situation, the Randenigala Reservoir may require spillage, which could result in an increase in the water level of the Mahaweli River due to water being released from the Rantambe Reservoir into the Mahaweli river via the Minipe Anicut.

The statement further noted that if the Victoria Reservoir also begins spilling, the volume of water flowing into the Mahaweli River through the Minipe Anicut could increase further.

Therefore, the Authority has advised residents living in downstream and low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.