Mahaweli Authority issues update on water levels of major reservoirs

Mahaweli Authority issues update on water levels of major reservoirs

January 8, 2026   09:49 pm

The Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka has issued a special announcement on the current water levels of the Victoria, Randenigala and Rantambe reservoirs within the Mahaweli reservoir system.

According to the announcement, the Victoria Reservoir is presently 188cm below its spill level, while the Randenigala Reservoir stands 40cm below spill level and the Rantambe Reservoir is 151cm below spill level. 

The Authority noted that none of the reservoirs are currently releasing water at present.

However, based on prevailing weather forecasts, it has been indicated that continued rainfall in the respective catchment areas could cause these reservoirs to reach their overflow levels. 

In such a situation, the Randenigala Reservoir may require spillage, which could result in an increase in the water level of the Mahaweli River due to water being released from the Rantambe Reservoir into the Mahaweli river via the Minipe Anicut.

The statement further noted that if the Victoria Reservoir also begins spilling, the volume of water flowing into the Mahaweli River through the Minipe Anicut could increase further. 

Therefore, the Authority has advised residents living in downstream and low-lying areas along the Mahaweli River to remain vigilant and take necessary safety precautions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces under the influence of depression off Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)

President Dissanayake reviews progress of 'A Nation United' national anti-drug program (English)