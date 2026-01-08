Govt formulating policy to ensure child protection in use of technology - PM Harini

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has stated the government is in the process of formulating a national policy to ensure child protection in the use of technology.

The Prime Minister made this statement today (08) in Kandy while briefing the Most Venerable Mahanayake Theros of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters on the issue that has arisen regarding the Grade 6 English module.

Thereafter, printed copies of all modules were also presented to the Mahanayake Theros.

Earlier today (08), the Prime Minister visited the Malwathu Viharaya in Kandy and visited the Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Nayaka Thero, the Mahanayake of the Malwathu Chapter, where she explained the error that had occurred in the first print run of the English module for Grade 6.

The Mahanayake Theros emphasized that education is a sensitive subject and that such matters should be handled with greater sensitivity and proper oversight.

They further advised that a formal investigation should be conducted and that education reforms should be carried forward in a systematic manner.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister visited the Asgiriya Maha Viharaya and visited the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Mahanayaka Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter, where she clarified the error related to the English module.

The Mahanayake Thero noted that education reforms are a timely necessity and should be implemented with due oversight and careful review and also pointed out that there are broader issues in Sri Lanka regarding the use of technology, which are evident in the manner in which modern tools such as AI technologies are being used on social media.

Clarifying the issue Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya further stated that the government has appointed a committee to look into this issue, and based on the recommendations of the National Institute of Education (NIE), steps were taken to remove the relevant lesson.

She stated that all printed copies of the relevant module have been stamped, and no module has been distributed to schoolchildren.

A formal investigation into this matter has been initiated by the Ministry, and a complaint has also been lodged with the Criminal Investigation Department, the statement said.



Prime Minister Harini said that the government is in the process of formulating a policy on child protection in the use of technology.

Addressing the media later, Prime Minister Dr. Amarasuriya stated that while the Opposition was attempting to politicize the matter, the government would move forward by acknowledging and correcting mistakes. She noted that the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition would be treated as an opportunity to further advance dialogue on education reforms.

The occasion was graced by the Most Venerable Anunayaka Thero of the Asgiriya Chapter, Venerable Narampanawe Ananda Nayaka Thero; Deputy Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter, Venerable Muruddeniye Dhammarakkhita Thero; Deputy Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter, Venerable Mahawela Rathanapala Thero; Members of Parliament Thushari Jayasinghe and Thanura Dissanayake; Mayor of Kandy Chandrasiri Wijenayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa; and Secretary to the Ceylon Teachers’ Union in Central Province D. D. Wimalaweera.