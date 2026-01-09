Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify further

January 9, 2026   06:32 am

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka (At 04:00 a.m. on Jan 9, 2026 located about 200 km South east of Batticaloa) is very likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the coast of Sri Lanka between Pottuvil and Trincomalee in the evening today (09), the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most parts of the island, it said. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Central and North-western provinces. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere during evening or night, the Met. Department said. 

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Puttalam districts. 

Fairly heavy rainfall about (50-75) mm are likely at some places in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Batticaloa districts, it added. 

Very strong winds at times about 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, Central, Uva, and Eastern provinces and in Gampaha and Colombo districts. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

