Venezuelan government begins releasing political prisoners

The Venezuelan government has begun releasing detainees considered political prisoners by human rights groups, in what officials described as a goodwill gesture.

Spain’s foreign ministry said five of its nationals, including one dual national, had been released. Among them is thought to be rights activist Rocio San Miguel.

The move comes after the US took Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in a lightning raid on the capital, Caracas, on Saturday, to face drug trafficking charges in New York.

The release of political prisoners in Venezuela has been a long-held US demand, especially during moments of heightened repression around elections or protests.

Jorge Rodriguez, the head of Venezuela’s National Assembly and the brother of its interim president Delcy Rodriguez, announced on state television that “a significant number” would be released immediately, without specifying the number or identity of prisoners being freed.

Hundreds of political prisoners are detained in Venezuelan prisons, with only a handful thought to have been released so far.

Jorge Rodriguez said the interim government was releasing them in the interest of “national unity and peaceful coexistence”.

The release of Ms San Miguel, who is an expert in security, defence and Venezuela’s military was the first freed prisoner to be confirmed. She was arrested at Maiquetia airport, near Caracas, in February 2024.

It was alleged at the time that Ms San Miguel, a vocal critic of Maduro, was involved in a plot to kill the then-president and faced charges of treason, conspiracy and terrorism.

Venezuelan human rights organisations - some of which have members or their founders in jail - welcomed the news with caution.

Despite being a key lieutenant of Maduro, Delcy Rodriguez’s interim administration has appeared willing to co-operate with the US since it took its leader and made sweeping declarations about the South American nation’s future.

About 50 to 80 prisoners are believed to be held at the notorious El Helicoide prison, which US President Donald Trump announced would be closed following Maduro’s capture.

The prison gained international notoriety for detaining alleged political opponents, with reports by human rights groups of torture including beatings and electrocution.

Venezuelan human rights group Provea warned El Helicoide’s anticipated closure should not deflect attention from the other detention sites still running across the country.

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado, who has several close allies in prison, has repeatedly demanded releases.

Venezuela’s opposition and human rights groups have said for years the government used detentions to stamp out dissent and silence critics.

Since the widely disputed 2024 election, the opposition claimed legal proceedings against activists, journalists and political adversaries increased.

Attorney General Tarek Saab and others in the government repeatedly denied Venezuela held political prisoners, arguing those detained were arrested for genuine crimes.

Source: BBC

--Agencies