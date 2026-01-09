Highest rainfall recorded from Ampara during the past 24 hours

The highest rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours was reported from the Ampara area, measuring 38 millimetres, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology and Disaster Management) Engineer L. S. Sooriyabandara said this morning (09).

He noted that rainfall in most other areas had remained below 10 millimetres and, as a result, no significant rise in river water levels has been observed.

However, Sooriyabandara further stated that 28 out of the country’s 73 major reservoirs, along with 22 medium-sized tanks, are still overflowing.

He further added that although water releases from the Yan Oya and Deduru Oya reservoirs have been increased to a considerable extent, no river basin is currently experiencing dangerous levels of water discharge.