Main suspect in Waikkala illicit liquor incident detained

The main suspect in the incident where six people died due to poisoning from illicit liquor in Waikkala, has been detained under a two-day detention order.

The arrested 47-year-old suspect, a resident of the Bandirippuwa area, was arrested on 07 January 2026 and was subsequently produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday (08), following which the detention order was obtained.

The Wennappuwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident in which six individuals died, while another eight were hospitalised for treatment.

Subsequently, the two suspects were produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday (07) and were remanded until January 19, 2026.