Suspect arrested with T56 firearm detained for further investigations

The Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Meetiyagoda Police to conduct further investigations after issuing a detention order on a suspect arrested in possession of a T56 firearm and 16 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was produced before the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court yesterday (08), following which a detention order was issued until January 13, 2026.

Accordingly, the suspect is being detained at the Meetiyagoda Police Station while further investigations are being carried out.

The arrest was made on January 7 in the Harannagoda area within the Meetiyagoda Police Division, following a raid conducted by officers from the Gonahena camp of the Special Task Force (STF), based on a tip-off.

During the raid, officers had recovered a T56 firearm, its magazine, 16 rounds of T56 ammunition, a magazine capable of holding 9mm ammunition, and 144 grams of heroin, police said.

The suspect has been identified as a 44-year-old resident of the Meetiyagoda area.