Deep depression changes direction; Rainfall risk in Central Highlands reduced

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) says that according to the latest forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology, the direction of the deep depression located in the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka has changed, reducing the expected impact of rainfall on the previously warned divisional secretariat divisions in the Central Highlands.

Accordingly, there is currently no need for residents in these areas to evacuate, as instructed in the previous advisory, the NBRO said.

The NBRO has announced that it will continue to provide guidance to the public based on upcoming weather forecasts and rainfall conditions.

Therefore, the public are urged to remain vigilant and follow the updates closely.