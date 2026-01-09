Post-disaster housing reconstruction project commences

Post-disaster housing reconstruction project commences

January 9, 2026   10:44 am

The project to construct new houses and provide compensation to those who lost their homes due to Cyclone Ditwah was inaugurated today (09) in Anuradhapura, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Launched under the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ initiative, the project will initially be implemented in the Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts.

Accordingly, the housing projects for disaster-affected families will be launched in Galnewa and Rajanganaya in the Anuradhapura District, and Nikaweratiya and Rideegama in the Kurunegala District, the President’s Media Division stated.

