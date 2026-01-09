Court amends bail condition for former Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (09) ordered an amendment to a bail condition previously imposed on the former Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, Saman Lal Fernando, who is appearing in court as a suspect in a corruption case.

The case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, the attorney representing the suspect informed the court that his client had been requested to visit the Moratuwa Municipal Council to provide clarifications regarding actions taken during his tenure as a municipal councillor. The attorney noted, however, that the suspect was unable to attend due to a court-imposed bail condition prohibiting him from entering the council premises.

Accordingly, the attorney requested the court to amend the relevant bail condition.

Granting the request, Chief Magistrate Bodaragama ordered that the bail condition be amended to allow the suspect to enter the Moratuwa Municipal Council premises strictly for essential purposes.

The court subsequently scheduled the case to be recalled on 12 June.

He was arrested on suspicion that he had caused financial losses to the government by making illegal payments to his associates, in violation of financial regulations, in relation to 112 development project contracts of the Moratuwa Municipal Council under the “Integrated Urban and Rural Road Development Project.”