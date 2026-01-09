Over 20,000 new houses to be built under post-disaster reconstruction efforts  President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that between 20,000 and 25,000 new houses are expected to be constructed during the reconstruction activities following the damages caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The President made these remarks today (09) during the inauguration of the project providing Rs. 5 million each to those who lost their homes due to the recent deadly cyclone.

The event was held at Galnewa-Handungama in Anuradhapura under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake said:

“Currently, around 6,000 homes have been reported as completely destroyed. Additionally, approximately 17,000 to 18,000 homes have been identified as partially damaged or are not suitable for living. As a final assessment report has yet to be completed, plans are underway to reconstruct approximately 20,000 to 25,000 houses.”

Furthermore, the President stated that the 2026 Budget has already allocated funds for the construction of another 31,000 houses.

He further added that, “under the government’s housing project, 10,000 homes are planned to be constructed by selecting beneficiaries from villages with the participation of local residents. Plans are also underway to build 2,500 homes for individuals still living in camps following the end of the war in 2009, with approximately Rs. 20 million allocated for the project. In addition, proposals have been made to construct houses for hill country communities with Indian assistance and government support.”

“Our approach is to provide fully reconstructed houses to those who lost their homes entirely due to the disaster. We believe that we should help them rebuild a better life than they had before. Therefore, we have decided to provide Rs. 5 million to rebuild each house. In addition, Rs. 02 million will be given, and once the house is constructed, the remaining Rs. 1.5 million will be released to complete the balance work. There will be no delay in releasing funds to ensure the houses are rebuilt quickly. Accordingly, these houses must be completed within two to three months, and we will provide all the necessary financial support,” he said.

President Anura Kumara stated that “when we looked at the houses that were partially damaged, although they were not completely destroyed, they have suffered some damage. We have decided to provide an allowance of Rs. 500,000 to each affected household.”

The President further added that Rs. 5 million was provided to 26 people today and that the remaining beneficiaries would receive the assistance soon, emphasizing the need to complete the process without delay.

He noted that the government recognizes several fundamental rights, including the need for a stable income, quality education for children, healthy and prosperous lives, adequate housing, and mental well-being, adding that if even these five basic needs were not fulfilled, it could not be considered as a complete life.