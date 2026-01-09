Drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison for heroin possession

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a defendant convicted of drug trafficking to life imprisonment under the charges of possession and trafficking of heroin.

The judgment was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Navarathna Marasinghe.

The case involved the seizure of 83.7 grams of heroin in the Boralesgamuwa area. The Attorney General had filed charges against the offender for drug possession and trafficking.

After a thorough trial, the judge ruled that the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

It was also revealed that the offender had a prior criminal record, which was disclosed to the court by the prosecution.

Therefore, taking all factors into consideration, the judge had sentenced the offender to life imprisonment.