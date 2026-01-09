Former Minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded

January 9, 2026   03:08 pm

Five suspects including former Minister Johnston Fernando and his two sons, who were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), have been further remanded until January 23 by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his son Johan Fernando, youngest son Jerome Kenneth Fernando and two others were arrested in connection with the alleged misuse of a Sathosa vehicle during Fernando’s tenure as Minister.

Previously, police had warned that an arrest warrant would be sought from the court if the former minister failed to appear before the FCID as scheduled.

Investigations are currently underway into the alleged misuse of state property including a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa, which reportedly caused a significant financial loss to the state.

In connection with the same incident, Indika Ratnamalala, who served as the Transport Manager of Sathosa during Fernando’s tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, was arrested on January 04.

After being produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, he was ordered to be remanded in custody until January 9.

The former Sathosa Transport Manager was remanded on charges of falsifying documents at the request of the Minister’s son, Johan Fernando, to facilitate the use of a Sathosa-owned lorry for duties at a company allegedly owned by the former Minister.

