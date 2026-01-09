Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in two districts

In view of the prevailing conditions in Sri Lanka, the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued Red (Level 3) Landslide Evacuation Warnings for the Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division in the Kandy District, as well as the Nildandhahinna and Walapane Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Nuwara Eliya District.

In addition, Level 2 (Amber) Landslide Warnings have been issued for the Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division in the Matale District, and the Mathurata and Hanguranketha Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Senior Geologist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadheera, stated that signs of landslides may emerge following heavy rainfall and urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and evacuate immediately upon observing any warning signs.

He further advised the public to be prepared for potential evacuations by maintaining an Emergency Disaster Bag containing essential items, including important documents such as National Identity Cards, birth certificates, and children’s educational certificates, packed in a portable and secure manner.