Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow  Met Dept.

January 9, 2026   04:54 pm

The Department of Meteorology states that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located approximately 160 km east of Batticaloa at 1:00 p.m. on 9 January 2026. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. tomorrow (10 January 2026).

Cloudy skies are expected over the southern half of the island. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province and in the Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is likely at some locations in the Northern Province. Several spells of showers may occur in the North-Western, Central, Eastern, and Uva Provinces, as well as in the Polonnaruwa District.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night, the Met. Department said.

Very strong winds of approximately 50–60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph, can be expected at times over the Northern and North-Central Provinces and in the Trincomalee District.

Fairly strong winds of about 40–50 kmph can be expected at times over the North-Western, Central, Uva, and Western Provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

