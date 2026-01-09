PM says 65 out of 102 legal cases withdrawn between 2019-2024 have been re-filed

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Government does not act to protect any individual based on their status, noting that this is clearly evident through the judicial processes currently underway.

She made these remarks in Parliament in response to a question raised by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ajith P. Perera, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

The Prime Minister stated that a system governed by the rule of law and an independent judiciary mentioned under the policy framework “A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life” presented by the President as the National People’s Power presidential candidate at the 2024 Presidential Election, action is being taken to review cases that were withdrawn by the Bribery Commission and the Attorney General’s Department, and to re-file appropriate cases.

According to the Prime Minister, from the period of 2019 to 2024, a total of 102 cases were withdrawn and steps have been taken to re-file 65 cases. A decision has been made not to re-file 34 cases, while a further 3 cases are still under consideration with regard to re-filing.

Referring to the ongoing judicial process, the Prime Minister said it is clear that the Government is not acting to protect anyone.

She noted that legal proceedings are underway against many individuals, both those who are currently in Parliament and those who are not present.

She further stated that certain incidents dating back 15 to 20 years are being re-investigated and prosecutions initiated accordingly, adding that such legal processes require time.

The Prime Minister emphasized that decisions are not made based on the status of individuals and that all necessary steps are being taken in accordance with the evidence available in each case. She reiterated that the Government does not protect anyone under any circumstances.

She also remarked that it is “laughable” for those who had protected one another under previous governments to now question the integrity of the judicial process when it is being carried out properly, it added.