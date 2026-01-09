No risks for Sri Pada pilgrimage via Hatton route - NBRO

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has confirmed that there is no risk to pilgrims worshipping Sri Pada following the restoration of the Mahagiridamba area on the Sri Pada-Hatton road, which was previously affected by a landslide.

Officials of the NBRO have informed the Sri Pada Custodian, Venerable Dorapane Sumanajothi Thero, that there is no risks of landslides in the Mahagiridamba area.

Accordingly, pilgrims can safely access Sri Pada via the Hatton route.

The Mahagiridamba area was affected after a large mound of earth collapsed following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah. Following the incident, NBRO officials inspected the site and initially identified a potential landslide risk.

Subsequently, the Sri Lanka Army implemented several safety recommendations issued by the NBRO to mitigate the risk. These included resurfacing the affected area and constructing concrete side walls, along with the installation of a safety railing.

NBRO officials carried out a follow-up inspection of the site yesterday (08) and confirmed that there is no risk at present.

The Sri Pada Custodian further stated that the official NBRO report based on the latest inspection will be released at a later date.