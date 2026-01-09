No risks for Sri Pada pilgrimage via Hatton route - NBRO

No risks for Sri Pada pilgrimage via Hatton route - NBRO

January 9, 2026   05:48 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has confirmed that there is no risk to pilgrims worshipping Sri Pada following the restoration of the Mahagiridamba area on the Sri Pada-Hatton road, which was previously affected by a landslide.

Officials of the NBRO have informed the Sri Pada Custodian, Venerable Dorapane Sumanajothi Thero, that there is no risks of landslides in the Mahagiridamba area. 

Accordingly, pilgrims can safely access Sri Pada via the Hatton route.

The Mahagiridamba area was affected after a large mound of earth collapsed following heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Ditwah. Following the incident, NBRO officials inspected the site and initially identified a potential landslide risk.

Subsequently, the Sri Lanka Army implemented several safety recommendations issued by the NBRO to mitigate the risk. These included resurfacing the affected area and constructing concrete side walls, along with the installation of a safety railing.

NBRO officials carried out a follow-up inspection of the site yesterday (08) and confirmed that there is no risk at present. 

The Sri Pada Custodian further stated that the official NBRO report based on the latest inspection will be released at a later date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces as deep depression nears Sri Lanka (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

PM Harini briefs Chief Prelates on education reforms and Grade 6 module controversy (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

Parliament debates Grade 6 English module issue and new narcotics rules (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm