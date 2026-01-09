US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on Foreign Minister

US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on Foreign Minister

January 9, 2026   07:34 pm

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, today received a farewell call from the outgoing United States Ambassador Julie Chung, who is set to conclude her four-year tenure as Washington’s envoy to Colombo.

In a post on ‘X’, the Minister said he expressed appreciation for Ambassador Chung’s indefatigable efforts to strengthen US-Sri Lanka relations during her tenure of office from 2022-2026. 

He also extended special thanks for her swift coordination of assistance by US authorities in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

“I wish her the very best in her next assignment,” the foreign minister said.

Ambassador Julie Chung is expected to depart Colombo on January 16 after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in the country.

Ambassador Julie Chung commenced her tenure in Colombo in February 2022.

