CEA directed to halt all construction activities in Ambuluwawa

The Ministry of Environment has instructed the Central Environment Authority (CEA) to take necessary steps to halt all construction activities within the Ambuluwawa Mountain region and environmental area.

In addition, the Ministry has proposed the appointment of an expert committee to probe the issues involved.

Meanwhile, acting on the instructions of the Ministry of Environment, a group of officials from the CEA, along with journalists involved in reporting and social activists, are scheduled to carry out a field inspection of the relevant area to observe and assess the Ambuluwawa environmental zone.