Hotel owner injured in Marine Drive shooting succumbs

January 9, 2026   08:39 pm

Update: The hotel owner who was injured in a shooting incident on Marine Drive in Dehiwala has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

He had succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital.

It is reported that two individuals who were consuming alcohol in front of the beachside hotel had opened fire at the victim, shooting him in the head.

One person has been injured in a shooting incident reported on Marine Drive in Dehiwala, a short while ago. 

Police said that the owner of a hotel located on Marine Drive was shot and injured in front of his hotel this evening.

The victim has been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital. 

