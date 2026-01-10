Deep depression likely to weaken into a depression; heavy showers expected in Northern parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology states that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal was located about 100 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 4:00 a.m. today (10 January).

It is moving northwestwards and is likely to weaken into a depression by around 5:30 a.m. today, the Met. Department said.

It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast between Trincomalee and Jaffna around noon.

Cloudy skies can be expected over the northern half of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province and in the Puttalam, Anuradhapura, and Trincomalee districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the Northern Province, it added.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, and Matale districts, the department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places elsewhere during the evening or night.

Very strong winds of about 50–60 km/h, with gusts up to 70 km/h, can be expected at times over the Northern Province. Strong winds of about 40–50 km/h can be expected at times over the North-Western Province and in the Matale, Trincomalee, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.