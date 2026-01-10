Negombo pharmacy owner arrested for possession of various narcotics

Negombo pharmacy owner arrested for possession of various narcotics

January 10, 2026   08:37 am

A 32-year-old resident of Negombo was apprehended with a range of narcotics during a search of a suspicious vehicle near the Periyamulla–Eththukala railway crossing. 

The arrest was made in the early hours of yesterday (09) by officers of the Negombo Division Criminal Investigation Unit while conducting a crime prevention patrol.

During the initial search of the vehicle, police recovered 10 grams of cannabis, 1 gram of cocaine, and 100 narcotic pills from the suspect’s possession, said police.

Further investigation, including a search of the suspect’s lodging, resulted in the seizure of 29.24 grams of ‘Kush cannabis’ and 2.23 grams of an unidentified narcotic substance. 

In addition, a subsequent raid on a pharmacy owned by the suspect led to the confiscation of 1,000 additional narcotic pills, said police.

The Negombo Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is continuing further investigations into the incident.

