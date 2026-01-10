Traffic restrictions on Colombo-Kandy road in Kadawatha due to construction

The Police have announced that traffic on the Colombo-Kandy Road will be restricted in the Kadawatha area due to ongoing construction activities.

Police stated that one lane will be closed at the Bandarawatta–Puwakpitiya section of the Colombo-Kandy Road. The lane closure is expected to remain in effect until 15 March.

The traffic management plan has been implemented to facilitate construction work on the Kadawatha–Mirigama interchange of the Central Expressway.

As an alternative route, motorists can proceed from the Kadawatha Town traffic light intersection via the Expressway Entrance to reach the Eldeniya traffic light intersection, said police.