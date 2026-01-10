Five injured in van accident after attending cricket match in Dambulla

Five injured in van accident after attending cricket match in Dambulla

January 10, 2026   12:26 pm

Five individuals were injured in a road accident that occurred in the Mihintale area along the A9 Main Road in the early hours of this morning (10).

According to reports, the injured were a group of youths who were travelling in a van while returning home after attending a cricket match at the Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The accident occurred when the van veered off the road and collided with a brick wall along the roadside.

Hospital sources stated that the injured persons were initially admitted to the Mihintale Divisional Hospital and were later transferred to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further medical treatment, said police.

Mihintale Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)

'Project 5M' launched in Anuradhapura today under 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

'Project 5M' launched in Anuradhapura today under 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow  Met Dept. (English)

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow  Met Dept. (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)