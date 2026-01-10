Five injured in van accident after attending cricket match in Dambulla

Five individuals were injured in a road accident that occurred in the Mihintale area along the A9 Main Road in the early hours of this morning (10).

According to reports, the injured were a group of youths who were travelling in a van while returning home after attending a cricket match at the Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The accident occurred when the van veered off the road and collided with a brick wall along the roadside.

Hospital sources stated that the injured persons were initially admitted to the Mihintale Divisional Hospital and were later transferred to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further medical treatment, said police.

Mihintale Police have launched further investigations into the incident.