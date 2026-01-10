Official website of Ministry of Public Security temporarily unavailable

Official website of Ministry of Public Security temporarily unavailable

January 10, 2026   01:01 pm

The official website of the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs is currently inaccessible.

A notice displayed on the website informs the public that the site is temporarily unavailable and advises those with inquiries to contact the Ministry using the contact number or email address provided on the landing page.

Commenting on the matter, the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs stated that the disruption is due to ongoing updates and maintenance work being carried out on the website.

