Gang rivalry suspected in restaurant owners murder on Marine Drive

January 10, 2026   01:09 pm

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder of a restaurant owner on Marine Drive in Dehiwala, was the result of a dispute between members of rival criminal gangs, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m. yesterday (09), when two unidentified gunmen opened fire, seriously injuring the restaurant owner. The victim was admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as 55-year-old A.D. Sanath Balasuri Arachchi, alias “Sana Maama,” a resident of the same area.

Investigations have revealed that one of the individuals who was consuming alcohol inside the restaurant at the time of the incident carried out the shooting.

Further inquiries have also established that the deceased was a close associate of an underworld figure known as “Chuwa Samantha,” who is reportedly involved in drug trafficking activities.

Police stated that there has been a long-standing rivalry over drug trafficking activities between “Chuwa Samantha” and another suspected drug trafficker known as “Badowita Asanka.”

Based on preliminary findings, investigators suspect that members of Badowita Asanka’s group may be responsible for the killing, police said.

However, police noted that the victim had not reported receiving any prior threats to his life.

Dehiwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

