Bus fares via bank cards now available in Uva Province

January 10, 2026   02:30 pm

Under the government’s national digitalization initiative, a system enabling bus fare payments via bank cards has now been introduced in the Uva Province as well.

The introductory program was held yesterday (09) at the Uva Provincial Auditorium in Badulla. 

During the event, all bus owners affiliated with the Uva Province Passenger Transport Authority, along with representatives from various banking institutions, were briefed on the new system.

According to the Ministry of Digital Economy, the session provided a detailed explanation of the digital payment facilities available through bank cards, highlighting the benefits for both operators and commuters.

Following the discussions, bus owners agreed to implement the digital payment facility across all buses under the Uva Province Passenger Transport Authority within the coming months.

The event was attended by the Advisor to the Ministry of Digital Economy, Sumudu Ratnayake along with several other senior officials.

