Five arrested in foreign employment scam involving forged documents

The Special Investigation Unit of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has arrested five suspects in connection with foreign employment scams involving the preparation of forged documents.

According to the SLBFE, the arrests were made during raids carried out in Boralesgamuwa, Maharagama, Nittambuwa, and Wattala.

During the raids, investigators seized 10 employment contracts purportedly issued for jobs in Dubai, 27 applicant forms, and a computer allegedly used to prepare the fraudulent documents.

Authorities also recovered a large number of counterfeit official seals bearing the names of principals of government schools, executive-grade state officials from several government institutions, and university lecturers.

Additionally, fraudulently prepared educational certificates and school leaving certificates were seized.