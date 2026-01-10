Police foil attempt to kill businessman in Mattakkuliya; 4 arrested with firearm

Police foil attempt to kill businessman in Mattakkuliya; 4 arrested with firearm

January 10, 2026   04:17 pm

Police have arrested four suspects along with a firearm and ammunition in connection with an alleged attempt to shoot and kill a businessman in Mattakkuliya, Colombo.

Initially two men, riding a motorcycle and reportedly carrying a revolver with six rounds of live ammunition, were taken into custody, said police.

Additionally, two other suspects were arrested for allegedly aiding abetting the two suspects who were reportedly planning to assassinate a businessman from Wattala.

